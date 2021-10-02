“The next goal is $ 58,000.” What will happen to Bitcoin next week :: RBC.Crypto

The main cryptocurrency managed to gain a foothold above $ 48 thousand. Experts named factors that indicate continued growth of the digital coin in the coming days

This week, Bitcoin managed to grow by 7% and gain a foothold at $ 48 thousand.The capitalization of the main cryptocurrency increased to $ 905 billion, according to CoinGecko. RBC-Crypto experts predicted whether Bitcoin will continue to grow next week.

The situation is positive

There is a positive situation on the market due to fundamental factors that instill confidence in investors, says Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. According to him, as early as next week, bitcoin may rise in price to $ 50 thousand.

“According to the most optimistic forecasts, Bitcoin will be able to gain a foothold above $ 50 thousand by the end of next week. Before the start of growth, an impulse of at least $ 46 thousand is possible, ”the analyst explained.

As the fundamental factors that support the rate of the main cryptocurrency in an upward trend, Zuborev called the next purchase of bitcoins by MicroStrategy, the launch of digital asset trading by the popular American broker Interactive Brokers, the opening of access to cryptoassets to PayPal clients from the UK, as well as the accumulation of a large number of bitcoins as “whales.” …

On September 13, MicroStrategy increased its investment in bitcoin. The software developer purchased 5,050 bitcoins for $ 242.9 million at an average price of $ 48,000 per digital coin. As of September 12, the company owns 114 thousand bitcoins, on the purchase of which $ 3.16 billion was spent.The average cost of one bitcoin is $ 27.7 thousand.

On September 14, US broker Interactive Brokers opened cryptocurrency trading to US clients. The broker has entered into a partnership agreement with Paxos, which will provide work with digital assets. Interactive Brokers customers can buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

On September 17, payment company PayPal announced the admission of its UK clients to trade and store cryptocurrency. UK residents can use the PayPal mobile app to work with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin. This is the first expansion of a payment company’s cryptocurrency service. Until this point, the payment company only provided access to digital assets to its US customers.

Large holders of bitcoin (from 10 to 10 thousand digital coins) accumulated 60 thousand bitcoins from September 13 to September 16 (more than $ 2.8 billion at the current exchange rate at 10:50 Moscow time on September 19).

Going to $ 50k

This week, it was possible to observe how Bitcoin pushed off the support area at $ 47 thousand and made a breakdown of the downward resistance line, explained Maria Stankevich, Development Director of the EXMO crypto exchange. In her opinion, judging by the short timeframes, the bitcoin rate will grow in the short term.

“The price of bitcoin is moving towards the most likely top in the $ 50.7 thousand area. The next target is $ 58 thousand,” Stankevich added.

