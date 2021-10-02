The policeman is so similar to the Rock that even all offenders are looking for an early meeting with him.

Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has never starred in films, but netizens around the world now know about him. All because of the amazing similarity with the hero of “Fast and the Furious”, “Jumanji” and several dozen other films – Dwayne Rock Johnson. And if they began to learn about his existence outside the United States only recently, in his state the officer has long been famous.
This gentleman recently confronted Sergeant Mason and said that he wants to meet with his deputy, who, they say, looks exactly like the Rock. The sergeant relayed this, and Lieutenant Fields was happy to stop by Walmart to chat with him. <...> It was great to meet him and some of his colleagues
From the photographs of the lieutenant, it is clear that he is in no way inferior to the original Rock – neither in terms of the volume of muscles, nor in the number of hairs on his head. Facial expressions and even glasses – exactly like the famous wrestler. When the sheriff’s office spoke about Fields, the photo post immediately went viral. Now the lieutenant is also a kind of star, Ladbibile writes.