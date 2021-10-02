The policeman is so similar to the Rock that even all offenders are looking for an early meeting with him.

Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has never starred in films, but netizens around the world now know about him. All because of the amazing similarity with the hero of “Fast and the Furious”, “Jumanji” and several dozen other films – Dwayne Rock Johnson. And if they began to learn about his existence outside the United States only recently, in his state the officer has long been famous.

Recently, a post appeared on the Facebook group of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office beautifully describing the attitude of the locals towards the Rock doppelganger. Under the photo of the lieutenant with a local supermarket employee, it was written that he recently met with the sheriff and said that he wanted to talk to Fields – all because of his stellar appearance.

This gentleman recently confronted Sergeant Mason and said that he wants to meet with his deputy, who, they say, looks exactly like the Rock. The sergeant relayed this, and Lieutenant Fields was happy to stop by Walmart to chat with him. <...> It was great to meet him and some of his colleagues Morgan County Sheriff’s Office