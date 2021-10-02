“The Red Bull car was built for Verstappen, but Gasley could get close to it,” says Alpha Tauri Boss – Auto

The head of Alpha Tauri, Franz Toast, answered the question of who could compete with Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen on equal technique.

Verstappen’s teammates in recent years – Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez – have failed to impose a fight on the Dutchman.

“Gasly could have approached him. But Max is the leader of the team from a technical point of view. He develops the car exactly as he needs it. Maybe that’s why the second riders have problems.

I hate to share the details, but Max has a unique understanding of how to squeeze everything out in braking, corner entry and apex. The rest of the pilots cannot adapt to the car, built for Max – they have a different style of aerobatics, “- said Toast.

The manager spoke about the strengths of the Red Bull leader:

“I know him from karting. Max has no problem with speed – everything is always under control. He feels extremely good about the car and tires and is able to use it. In addition, his father Jos gave him an excellent basic education.

It’s always difficult to compare with the greats, but I think his willingness to take risks and thirst for victory indicate that he is most likely going in the direction of Senna. “

