The RFU recognized Zenit’s penalty as a mistake after the fall of Dziuba :: Football :: RBC Sport

The expert and judicial commission considered that Artem Dziuba fell in the penalty area of ​​Krylia Sovetov after light contact, significantly exaggerating its consequences

Vitaly Meshkov

(Photo: Global Look Press)



The expert and referee commission under the President of the Russian Football Union (ESK RFU) admitted that the referee Vitaly Meshkov mistakenly assigned a penalty to the gates of Krylia Sovetov in the ninth round match of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Zenit. This was reported on the RFU website.

“The referee erroneously assigned a 11-meter kick to the gates of Krylia Sovetov in the 77th minute of the match. The decision of the ESC is motivated by the fact that the Zenit player falls after a light contact (touch) in the legs, significantly exaggerating its consequences, ”the message says.

Also, ECS RFU came to the conclusion that Meshkov correctly counted the goal against the Samara club in the 35th minute and correctly did not send off Zenit player Dmitry Chistyakov in the 47th minute.

The meeting took place on September 25 in St. Petersburg. Zenit won 2: 1. The decisive goal was scored in the 79th minute from the penalty spot after a foul on Artem Dziuba.