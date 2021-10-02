The singer, who performed at the wedding of Aniston and Pitt, spoke about their special connection

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 51, and Brad Pitt, 56, split over 15 years ago, but the couple’s loyal fans are still discussing their possible reunion (sic!). Recently, 58-year-old rock singer Melissa Etheridge, who sang one of the musical numbers at their wedding in Malibu, also touched on the topic of the actors’ relationship.

During her live performance recently, a fan asked Etheridge what she thought about Jen and Brad’s hysteria following their warm meeting backstage at the SAG Awards. Then the former spouses happily greeted each other, hugged each other tenderly and exchanged a couple of phrases, after which rumors began circulating on the network that Aniston and Pitt were thinking of starting from scratch.

Oh my God! I was hoping to broadcast without mentioning the name of the one that cannot be called (Most likely, Melissa meant Angelina Jolie. – Ed.). You know what? I loved the Jen and Brad couple, they were lovely. I believe that Aniston and Pitt will always be good friends because they are two very special people who can go through anything together! I hope their friendship will last forever

– spoke out the rock star about the relationship between Brad and Jennifer.

Melissa Etheridge also added that she perfectly understands the fans who fondly remember this couple and dream of their reunion. The singer called the time when Jen and Brad were together “glorious days”, and also admitted that she would never forget it.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married in 2000 and broke up in early 2005. It was rumored in the press that the main reason for the separation of the actors was Jennifer’s unwillingness to have children with Brad, but the actress herself has repeatedly denied this rumor.

Even before the formalization of the divorce, Brad Pitt had an affair with his co-star in the movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) Angelina Jolie. At first, the couple did not comment on the rumors about their romance, but only confirmed them at the beginning in 2006, when Brad and Angie announced that they were expecting a baby.

Sources close to Pitt claim that after breaking up with Jolie in 2016, he realized a lot and apologized to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for past mistakes.