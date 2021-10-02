The trailer for the biopic about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart in the lead role has been released

https://ria.ru/20210924/diana-1751633994.html

The trailer for the biopic about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart in the title role has been released

Film company Neon has released a YouTube trailer for the drama “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, Collider reports. The main role in the biopic was played by Kristen Stewart. RIA Novosti, 09/24/2021

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Film company Neon has released a YouTube trailer for the drama “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, Collider reports. The main role in the biopic was played by Kristen Stewart. The events in the film unfold over several days before Christmas Eve in 1991. The royal family was at Sandringham Palace in Norfolk. Diana was supposed to portray a happy family life, but she was already thinking about a divorce from Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). From a short video it becomes clear with what a heavy heart the princess went to the castle. She traveled in her car and was late for a meeting with the queen. The film also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. The film is directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain, who also directed a biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy “Jackie” with Natalie Portman. The script was written by Stephen Knight, who worked on “Peaky Blinders”, “Taboo” and other projects. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The tape will be released in Russian on November 4.

