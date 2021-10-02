“The Tutberidze group has an excellent choice of music. But something didn’t work out here. They usually don’t win with this one. ” Composer about free skating by Tarasova and Morozov – Figure skating

Composer Alexander Goldstein spoke about the programs of Russian figure skaters in the new season.

– How would you rate the musical style of the new programs of Evgenia (Tarasova) and Vladimir (Morozov)?

– I haven’t watched the short one yet, and the free music, in my opinion, is not very successful (Tarasova and Morozov are performing to the composition of Patrick Watson “Mayak” – Sports.ru). For two years of work with Marina Zueva, the skaters have acquired a champion gloss, and this music is a step back.

Although the Eteri Tutberidze group usually has an excellent choice of music. But something didn’t work out here. You don’t usually win with this kind of music, but I’d really like to be wrong.

– I would like your expert opinion on the new programs of the skaters of our team.

– Let me emphasize right away: I evaluate only the music of the programs, no other components. I am talking about what I hear when watching. I ask you not to attribute anything else to me. So, we were impressed by the programs of Mark Kondratyuk, Alena Kostornaya and Maya Khromykh.

The composition “Schindler’s List” by Mikhail Kolyada is well composed in musical form. But the image of Schindler himself is almost impossible to convey with this music. When Yulia Lipnitskaya skated, everything was clear: she was the girl in the red coat. And for Schindler, it seems to me, there is no suitable music in the soundtrack.

The overall impression of this season’s programs is little novelty. Especially in men, everything is rolled over and over again. Although many coaches often think that familiar music helps to better understand the program. I do not agree. I especially want to see innovation among leaders, ”Goldstein said.

