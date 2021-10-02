The ups and downs in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship

Today it became known about the separation of the power couple, whose relationship we have been closely following the last few months. Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez sometimes canceled a two-year engagement, then passionately kissed in the Dominican sun, until they finally announced: “We’d better stay friends.” InStyle decided to remember what ups and downs happened in the couple’s relationship (spoiler: a lot has happened in 4 years of their romance)

J.Lo and A-Rod met in 2017, in a parking lot. Celebrities have met at social events before, but first spoke to each other when Alex Rodriguez lost his car. “I go outside and forget where I parked my car. I have no idea … And suddenly someone pats me on the shoulder, I turn around and do not recognize this person. This is Jennifer, but dressed like Harley from Shades of Blue, jeans and oversized boots. I am silent for 4 or 5 seconds. And then she says, “Jennifer. My name is Jennifer.” And I say, “Oh my God, Jennifer, you look great.” I was so ashamed and I was so nervous, ”said the baseball player.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Met Gala, 2017

After the first awkward meeting, the couple’s relationship began to develop rapidly. A month after the first date, Lopez and Rodriguez traveled to the Bahamas, spent the weekend in Miami and met each other’s parents and children. In May 2017, they could not tear themselves away from each other, making their debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York.

In June of the same year, Alex Rodriguez gave an interview in which he admitted that he considers Jennifer Lopez an ideal role model for his daughters. “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds I have ever met,” said the former league baseball player. – She is the most hardworking woman. And you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I’m a big, big proponent of equality. ” Lopez parried her lover in September, saying in an interview: “For the first time in my life, I am satisfied with my relationship. And it’s not that I haven’t had a great relationship full of love and adventure before, but for the first time I feel that we are truly making each other better. We complement each other, and this is truly pure, sublime love. ”

A year later, J. Lo and A-Rod were still in love as teenagers. “Our future is so clear. And I feel that we are both just at the beginning of the journey. We are starting a new chapter in our life in every sense. And it’s exciting, ”the singer shared in another interview. In August 2018, the couple showcased their realtionship goals at the MTV Video Music Awards, when Rodriguez skipped Lopez to the front to bring her into the spotlight and snapped her from the best angles with an iPhone.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

In February 2019, the couple celebrated the two-year anniversary of the novel. touching messages each other on Instagram. “Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventure, passion, growth, knowledge, true friendship and endless love,” wrote Lopez. “You make my world more beautiful, safer and more stable … In our ever-changing, ever-moving life, you make me feel like a teenager who has just begun everything.” “I can’t believe it’s been 2 years,” Rodriguez wrote in a response post. – Only 730 days, which flew by imperceptibly, but it feels like we were always together. We are destined to be with each other, and how much you mean to me is impossible to convey in words. ” A month later, celebrities announced engagement (which, of course, was accompanied by a flawless sunset on a Bahamian beach and an imposing diamond on the ring).

Just a few days later beautiful love story couples marred rumors of athlete infidelity … Former Playboy model Zoe Gregory made a statement that A-Rod is not worthy of his chosen one, and promised to provide evidence of the basketball player’s betrayal. According to the model, Rodriguez showered her with messages: he allegedly sent her his candid photos and insisted on a personal meeting. This accusation was followed by another one. Former baseball league player Jose Canseco spoke about A-Rod’s romance with his ex-wife Jesse Canseco. “Alex Rodriguez, stop being a piece of d **** a, stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” the athlete wrote on his Twitter.

The newly engaged couple remained silent for a while, until J.Lo finally broke the silence in a radio interview. “It does not matter. I know the truth, ”she said. “I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We will not allow other people to tell us what our relationship is. I myself know what our relationship is like. ”

The next blow to the relationship between Lopez and Rodriguez was a pandemic. In the summer of 2020, celebrities were supposed to play the still long-awaited wedding, but were forced to postpone the celebration. “I am definitely upset, we had great plans,” J.Lo admitted in an interview. “But apparently God had bigger plans.” Despite the lingering positive, self-isolation of celebrities did not go entirely smoothly. After spending an unusually long time together, they discovered previously unknown character conflicts. “I miss being creative and busy 24/7. But Alex is completely different, he says: “I like it. I like to be at home. I like to communicate on Zoom. I like to always know where you are and where the children are,” said Lopez. – We realized that we have to work on ourselves. We went through therapy. I think it really helped us in our relationship. ”

In early February 2021, rumors of A-Rod’s infidelity reappeared. This time, the baseball player was suspected of being associated with Madison LeCroy, a participant in the American reality show Southern Charm. Soon the girl had to make a statement and she said: “He contacted me. And yes, we corresponded personally, but that’s all. I have never seen him, never touched him. ” However, for the second time, Jennifer could not just believe her lover, and on March 13 it became known that celebrities broke off a two year engagement … But they did not part for good, but continued to visit the family psychologist – and it seems that the therapy helped them a lot.