The wildest film in the career of Nicolos Cage

The fantastic action movie “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” will be released on the screens of the country’s cinemas on September 30.

The director was the Japanese creator Shion Sono, who worked on such projects as “Revelation of Love”, “Mole” and “Cold Fish”. The script was written by actors Aaron Hendry (Choir) and Reza Sikso Safa (The Mentalist). “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” is Zion Sono’s first English-language project. Critics were delighted with the film: they call it one of the director’s best films.

“Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” is a new project with the participation of Hollywood stars: the favorite of Ukrainian audiences, Oscar winner (“Best Actor” for “Leaving Las Vegas”) Nicholas Cage and the charismatic Sofia Boutella.

Nicolas Cage plays the role of an unlucky bank robber who is forced to go on a dangerous mission from the Governor (Bill Moseley). His granddaughter (Sofia Boutella) disappeared without a trace, and now Cage’s hero must find and return the girl. For more motivation, the main character is put on a leather suit filled with explosives, which he cannot take off on his own. Now he has no escape routes.

Ukrainian viewers will be among the first to see the film on the big screen, since the film will start a day later in the world box office, including the United States.

Prisoners of Ghost Land premiered on January 31st at the Sundance Film Festival. Filmed in the style of Mad Max, Escape from New York and 12 Monkeys, this groundbreaking action movie with steampunk elements tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which time stopped after a nuclear bomb exploded.