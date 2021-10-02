Francesco Bagnaya took the sixth place at the end of the first day of the GP of the Americas. The main rival of Fabio Quartararo in the fight for the MotoGP championship noted that on the first track day in Austin, the most important thing was to figure out how to cope with the numerous bumps that were so strongly criticized by the vast majority of riders:

The most important thing on Friday was figuring out how to deal with the bumps. This track is one of the most dangerous I have ever ridden. All riders are of the same opinion, we are all very angry. Usually, when new asphalt appears on the track, the situation gets better, not worse. I don’t know who was responsible for what happened, it’s a bad idea to race here. It is very difficult to drive even two laps without mistakes. At the 10th turn I am scared absolutely on every lap. The motorcycle “walks” there very much, it is really dangerous. There is a risk of falling at any moment. Many riders agree that it is impossible to steer a motorcycle consistently: one lap is faster, the other is much slower. It will be extremely difficult to maintain consistency throughout the race.

Bagnaya won impressively the last two MotoGP races in Aragon and Misano, but this time he has big fears: