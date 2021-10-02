Tikhonov on the removal of the Russian freestyle wrestling team from the flight: “All because of our slovenliness. Masks are supposed to be put on – put on ”- Biathlon

Four-time Olympic biathlon champion Alexander Tikhonov commented on the incident with Russian wrestlers who were removed from a flight in Amsterdam for violating the mask regime.

The team flew to the 2021 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Oslo. During the transfer, the national team was removed from the flight, as two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Timur Bizhoev, Yevgeny Zherbaev, Abasgadzhi Magomedov and the head coach of the national team Dzambolat Tedeev violated the mask regime.

“I will say this: all because of our slovenliness. Masks are supposed to be – put on! Do not break it yourself, do not give a reason. We are not liked due to the fact that we have more than two thousand doping violations. Put on masks, gouge, do not break – and no one will pick on. There is no lack of discipline, decency, patriotism.

It is supposed to – put on a mask. We are used to pointing the finger, but we ourselves are breaking. Someone arranged a serious analysis, in the State Duma dealt with those who cannot pass the doping law? So what can we talk about? We’re just gouging.

If even one mask was not put on, ours were already to blame. We had to come with a smile and do everything right, as representatives of the former great sports power, ”said Tikhonov.

Tedeev on the removal of Russian fighters from the flight to Amsterdam: “This is definitely an order. In my opinion, this is an order of our opponents “