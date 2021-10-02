Tom Cruise, who swore at colleagues, did not help get rid of the coronavirus

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, on the set of the movie “Mission: Impossible 7” identified infected with the coronavirus. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, it was decided to suspend all work for a period of two weeks. The patient was an asymptomatic carrier of covid, as he tested positive for the virus on a daily basis. Considering that special security measures are in place on the site and the group specifically keeps the so-called “bubble” (the filming participants are forbidden to contact anyone, even with relatives; they spend the night in hotels), probably one of the partners brought in the coronavirus. Now, if more infected are not identified, Tom Cruise and the company will return to work only in mid-June.

In December 2020, the actor and producer were noticed shouting at several members of the film crew who did not observe antiquarian safety measures – they were unnecessarily too close to each other and did not wear masks.

Tom Cruise:

“Studios are back in Hollywood and are now making films because of us. I talk on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they all look to us and use us to make their films. We create thousands of jobs. bastards. Your apology is not enough for me. I already told you and now I demand, and if you cannot follow the rules, you are fired. We will not stop working on the film! Is it clear to you? If I see you fail to follow the rules again, you fired! “

In May 2021, Cruz explained in an interview with Empire magazine why he had to do this. According to him, at the moment, if not everything, then a lot is at stake, because the suspension of filming means a loss of money not only for the producers and the studio, but also for the people involved in the work.

The spy action Mission Impossible 7 was supposed to be released in July 2021, but due to covid, its start was postponed to May 27, 2022. Mission Impossible 8 will begin filming in 2022 and will be released in 2023.