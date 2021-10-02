top-5 ultra-stylish “bows” of pop icon Jay Lo – UNIAN

J. Lo has always had good taste.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

52-year-old American singer Jennifer Lopez drives crazy with stylish images not only of her beloved Ben Affleck, but also of all fans. So, the star has always been distinguished by an exquisite sense of style. Therefore, we recommend that you pay attention to her images, which can be safely introduced into your wardrobe.

In the first place of our rating was a voluminous tracksuit in bright blue. The perfect combination with such an oversized suit is high-top sneakers that cover the ankles.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

It is worth paying attention to the cowboy jumpsuit with mini-shorts, which is demonstrated by J.Lo. On cool evenings, it will become irreplaceable for you. And if Lopez pairs it with high heeled boots, then you might as well consider sneakers. Don’t forget about accessories like J. Lo – bag, glasses and jewelry.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

Another version of the jumpsuit is stylish, white, seasoned, with ruffles. Yes, it is not always convenient to go for a walk in such a jumpsuit, because you can get it dirty once or twice. But for an evening out, it is ideal. Combine it with pumps or high-heeled sandals. The views of others are provided to you.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

If you want brightness, then pay attention to Jennifer’s colorful silk suit. Palazzo pants together with a loose-fitting shirt look stylish and unique. And laconic jewelry makes the image more complete and stylish.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

We conclude our rating in an equally stylish way – all the same palazzo pants and a top that sexually expose Lopez’s tight tummy. It is worth noting that white is in trend now, but if you ate a few extra pounds over the summer, then you should be more careful with this color. White visually adds a few centimeters in volume. And if you still need to hide some flaws, then feel free to give preference to black, which will make you more slender.

Stylish images of J. Lo / instagram.com/jlo

Diana Mogilevich