Torino – Juventus. Forecast and rate for 2.40

On Saturday, October 2, in the 7th round of the Italian Serie A of the 2021/22 season, Torino will play against Juventus at home. The starting whistle will be given at 19:00 Moscow time. Torino – Juventus: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Torino”

“Torino” in the last rally of the Italian championship, he fought for survival and was able to cope with his task thanks to a shock finish.

In the current championship, the bulls are in ninth place with eight points. They started the championship with two defeats in a row, alternately losing to Atalanta at home and Fiorentina at a party (1: 2).

And only in the third game day, the “Burgundy” got the first points of the season, defeating “Salernitana” on their territory with a score of 4: 0.

In the last two rounds, the team played a 1: 1 draw with Lazio and Venezia. Thus, for four matches he has not lost with two wins.

Juventus

The current season for the Turin people has begun – you could not imagine worse. Juventus no longer resembles the team in which Cristiano Ronaldo was the soloist.

And 10th place in Serie A at the moment is an indicator of the team’s problems Massimiliano Allegri… In their championship, the performance of “Old Senior” is very modest – only 8 points out of 18 possible.

But the opening rounds of the Champions League brought an impressive away victory over Malmo (3: 0) and a victory over the current winner of the tournament, Chelsea (1: 0).

True, the last round of Serie A showed the character of the Turin people. At home, Juventus managed to outplay Sampdoria, which clearly improved their mood.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider guests to be the favorite, the odds for which are equal to 1.95.

The home team’s success is estimated at 4.20, while the draw is at 3.30.

Our forecast and bid – Juventus will win and two or more goals will be scored in the match for 2.40.