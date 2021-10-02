Trailers of the Week: Solzhenitsyn, Bill Clinton and Nicolas Cage

New in the world of cinema and TV series: the third season of American Crime Story, a film adaptation by Alexander Solzhenitsyn, an unexpected remake of George Romero.

The most interesting trailers of the week, from the zombie cartoon and the scandal in the White House to “Ivan Denisovich” and the new follies of Nicolas Cage.

“Ivan Denisovich”

A screen adaptation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s story “One Day in Ivan Denisovich” by Gleb Panfilov (the series “In the First Circle” after the same Solzhenitsyn, “Mother” after Gorky “). In the main role – Philip Yankovsky. Other roles include Artur Beschastny, Alexander Karavaev, Stepan Abramov, Igor Savochkin, Sergei Karjakin.

At the cinema from 23 September

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story is finally returning with a third season subtitled Impeachment. The season will refresh memories of a sex scandal that centered more than twenty years ago, the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen and Bini Feldstein played the roles of the main characters. We will also see on the screen the permanent muse of Murphy, Sarah Paulson.

From September 7

“Night of the Animated Dead”

A surprise animated remake of the timeless classic of zombie cinema, Night of the Living Dead by George Romero. At the same time, the script was used the same, but with some edits, that is, we should expect a number of new, previously unseen scenes. The voiceover work was done by Josh Duhamel, Katri Isabelle and Jimmy Simpson.

From September 21

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts”

Nicolas Cage continues to delight loyal connoisseurs of his atypical talent with new delightful movie treasures. This time he plays a bank robber whom the mayor of Samurai City puts in a self-exploding suit and sends in search of his missing granddaughter. If he doesn’t manage in five days, the suit will annihilate him. Director – Berlinale laureate Zion Sono, creator of the cult “Suicide Club”.

From September 9

“Midnight Mass”

The new miniseries of the famous horror-figure Mike Flanagan, who gave us “The Haunting of the Hill House” and “The Ghosts of Bly Manor”, as well as the sequel to “The Shining” – “Doctor Sleep”. The action will unfold on an isolated island, where a young priest arrives, and all the devilry begins there.

From 24 September