Triumph of figure skater Akatieva at the junior Grand Prix stage in Gdansk: historical achievement, Russian double

Sofia Akatieva defeated her rivals in a tournament in Poland. Even Trusova does not have such a set of jumps in one program.

Perhaps the most talented figure skater of her generation found herself in a very unpleasant situation at the very first major foreign tournament in her career. 14 year old Sofya Akatieva, calling things by their proper names, they were simply condemned in the short program at the junior Grand Prix stage in Gdansk.

With almost flawless performance, the student Eteri Tutberidze received significantly less than she deserved, and even was fined one point for the alleged violation of timing.

Due to the strange refereeing, the fans had reasons to worry about the fate of the gold, although Sonya is head and shoulders above her foreign competitors in terms of skating.

Sofya Akatieva does not have tremendous pressure in connection with the need to be selected for the 2022 Olympics – she will not go to Beijing due to the age qualification. Apparently, this factor allows the pupil of “Khrustalny” to create real miracles at the start of the season. After an amazing performance at the debut stage of the Grand Prix among juniors in Krasnoyarsk, Akatieva went to Poland, where she looked even better. And only too strict judging against the new star Tutberidze did not allow her to update her own achievement.





In a free program in Gdansk, Sonya literally hovered over the ice to the music from the cartoon “Mulan”. A blot on the road from a triple axel at the very beginning of the rental did not affect her mood in any way, and the skater from Russia amazed a small audience with three quads at once – one more beautiful than the other. Visually, the lightest cascade of a quadruple toe loop – a triple toe loop, an almost perfect solo quad-salchow and an absolutely sensational cascade of a quadruple toe loop – triple salchow through an oiler – no one ever did this in one rental. Is that Sonya herself in Krasnoyarsk, but then two ultra-si at once were performed with serious disadvantages, and in general the rental was much dirtier.

Akatieva became the first figure skater in history to cleanly perform a triple axel and three quadruple jumps in one program. Our girls continue to push the boundaries of what is possible!

“Friends, cool! Sonya is great. I am insanely proud that we have the opportunity to watch such skating, ”Yevgenia Medvedeva, who commented on the competition on Channel One, did not hide her enthusiasm for Akatieva’s skating.

The judges again skimp on the marks for the Russian super figure skater, albeit not as clearly as the day before. It’s a shame, of course, that due to the peculiar line of refereeing in Poland, Akatyeva’s outstanding performance was not marked with equally outstanding marks. But in this case, the very fact of the brilliant form of our main junior is much more important. Even the phenomenal Alexandra Trusova does not have such a set of jumps in one program.

Double success of Russian girls

If you weren’t aware of the details, you might well have thought that Akatieva was acting as a guest star – she skated so much brighter, faster and more spectacular than everyone else. Moreover, the real struggle for awards unfolded before her appearance on the ice. And here the Russian fans also have a reason to rejoice. Elizaveta Kulikova, who took fourth place after the short program, unmistakably skated the free program and literally snatched the silver from the Korean Jia Shin. Sergei Davydov’s ward was ahead of her rival from Asia by only 0.03 points.

Junior Grand Prix. Sixth stage. Gdansk, Poland

Juniors. Final position



1.Sophia Akatieva (Russia) – 225.64.

2. Elizaveta Kulikova (Russia) – 183.44.

3. Jia Shin (South Korea) – 183.41.

We have the right to wait for the next performance of Akatieva in the final of the Junior Grand Prix. There, the level of rivalry should be more serious, but so far no one is visible who could prevent Sonya from winning all the junior titles.