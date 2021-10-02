UFC fighter reveals how she fought back a man who insulted her

Fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Liana Jojua told how she once beat a man in Moscow who insulted her on the bus.

“I was on a bus in Moscow for training. Four seats were vacant. I sat on one and put my training bag on the second. But there were two more free ones in front of me, ”she told Eurosport.

At some point, an adult man, 50-55 years old, came in, he was dressed normally. According to her, he was driving home from work, was in a suit, and was holding a leather bag.

In a very rude manner he says to me: “Take the bag away.” I say to him: “Is there not enough space for you?” He drops his bag and starts verbally abusing me, ”added Giorgio.

The fighter admitted that she burst into tears after that and began to wait for her stop. She came out with her abuser, who continued to insult the athlete on a national basis.

“After this phrase, I got stuck, I threw my bag and started beating him. I came in with a deuce, he tried to brush it off, hit me too. I started to dive, come back with a deuce. Better than in battles, ”said the athlete.

She noted that the grandmothers sat and were indignant, “it’s not a shame.”

“I smashed it, went out, entered, clearly hit it. And the grannies are shocked: “Girl, where are you going ?!”, Jojua said.