Umbrella Network Launches Ethereum Oracles and BSC Cross-Chain Bridge | Blockchain24

The Umbrella Network, a decentralized oracle service, officially launched Friday on Ethereum, creating the foundation for cross-network transactions between the dominant smart contract platform and the Binance Smart Chain, or BSC.

Smart contracts, especially for DeFi, are becoming a data-intensive industry. Data oracle services help deliver this data.

The bridge between Ethereum and BSC was developed by the Umbrella Network (UMB), which emphasizes the need to transfer tokens and other crypto assets between the two networks. Bridging also allows users to stake and farm cryptocurrency tokens on any blockchain. Umbrella said it is planning future cross-chain integrations with Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX), although no timetable has been announced.

For comparison, the AnySwap (ANY) cross-chain exchange bridges 19 blockchains, adding IoTeX support just yesterday.

The launch of the first bridging from an oracle provider is, of course, not bad, but let’s take a look at what the Umbrella oracles themselves are on Ethereum, how they differ from similar solutions of competitors and where they are applied.

Who needs oracles?

Although the blockchain industry has spawned several Oracle services, Umbrella claims its protocol delivers fast and affordable prices when compared to leading competitors. Initially, the protocol will have over 1200 pairs of data on Ethereum, allowing users to integrate data from spot cryptocurrencies, crypto derivatives, and traditional financial markets.

Oracles are considered an essential component of smart contracts as they enable reliable data flow from external sources, thereby expanding the scope of blockchain applications. The need for reliable data streams appears to be growing as smart contract technology becomes more prevalent. Case in point: Brazil’s main stock exchange is exploring ways to provide input to the CBDC project, the country’s central bank digital currency.

Protocols related to decentralized finance, or DeFi, have been interested in integrating data oracles. Chainlink (LINK), the dominant oracle provider, has firmly established itself in this niche, especially after its successful rollout on the Ethereum Arbitrum (ARB) Layer 2 scaling solution in August.