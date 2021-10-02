Viner harshly responded to Dalaloyan’s words about the Averins: “There are many idiots”

President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova in a harsh manner commented on the words of the Olympic champion of Tokyo-2020 in artistic gymnastics in the team all-around Artur Dalaloyan. Earlier, he admitted that he was slightly misunderstood by the fact that the silver medalist of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Games Dina Averina was awarded a BMW X5 car along with the winners of the Olympics.

To this Viner-Usmanova replied: “There are too many idiots in Russia.” She added that she did not want to speak out about the speech of one of them, writes Sport24. According to her, if the President of Russia thinks that giving Dina Averina a car is fair, “then why would anyone argue with that?”

Earlier, the Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Artur Dalaloyan spoke about the presentation of the BMW X5 to the silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Dina Averina. It is given only to the gold medalists of the Games. His first reaction was “a slight misunderstanding”. However, he admitted that “the girls deserved what they got.” But on the other hand, “this is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed.”

After the 2020 Olympics, the Russian authorities noted the merits of Dina Averina on a par with the Olympic champions after a high-profile referee scandal at the 2020 Olympics. Then the Russian gymnast for the first time since 1996 did not take the gold of the Games, losing on points to the Israeli athlete Lina Ashram. The Russian delegation did not agree with the result.