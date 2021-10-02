Volleyball World Championship in Russia when to buy tickets, World Cup 2022 – October 1, 2021

A press conference dedicated to the launch of the 2022 Volleyball World Championship ticket program was held in Moscow today. Sport24 has collected the most important things.

Director General of the International Federation Fabio Azevedo

– From today, fans can buy tickets all over the world. We are also launching a promotion program, which is very important for constant communication with fans. On September 23rd, we launched a global promotion campaign with the key slogan “Volleyball Electrifying”. This is the slogan that we want to promote around the world.

We expect about 500,000 fans in the stands. At least 10% are foreigners. Fans who register on the site will be able to receive up-to-date information about matches, tickets and so on. The ticket program is implemented by the All-Russian Volleyball Federation with the support of the organizing committee.

We have very high expectations, we have been working on this project together for a very long time. We fully trust the local organizing committee, which is staffed by professionals. All cities are involved in the process, there are very good stadiums, logistics and infrastructure. We want this to be the best World Cup ever.

The health of everyone involved in the World Cup is a priority for us, but we would like to see a full filling of the stands.

General Secretary of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation Alexander Yaremenko

– Yesterday started selling tickets for the opening match. So far, this is only 10% of the capacity, but all tickets were sold out in 20 minutes. The preliminary phase was launched in September – the website was opened, the registration of fans. Ticket sales for all World Cup matches are starting today. So far, these tickets have not been assigned specific seats. We do not yet know what the situation in the world will be.

A fan can choose a ticket of a certain price category for a match in any city. When the situation becomes clearer, the assignment of seats will take place, and in the summer we will already be selling tickets with specific seats. Ticket offices will open two weeks before the start. We paid attention to the organization of protection against speculative things.

Tickets are planned in four price categories. In the elite category, tickets cost over 3,000 rubles and make up no more than 10% of all tickets. 40% of tickets will cost no more than 1,000 rubles. We are currently discussing the issue of visa support for fans who want to come to our country.

Everyone knows that the cities where the matches will be held have volleyball traditions: there are strong clubs, the fan loves volleyball. The World Cup is an attractive event. I think every city will have interesting matches. Great teams are coming to us. We expect to have a stadium load of at least 70% throughout the championship.

General Director of the Organizing Committee Roman Stanislavov

– There will be several options for tickets: a ticket for one match, “day pass” – a ticket for a game day, “city pass” – a package for matches in one city and “follow the team” – a package of discounted tickets for the matches of your favorite team. “Day pass” and “city pass” have a 10-15% discount. It is more profitable to purchase just packages. At the moment, the maximum ticket price is 8,000 rubles. I think it will change as the championship approaches.

Children born after August 1, 2020 can attend the matches free of charge. There will also be a hospitality program, we are working with partners who will take this sector to the stadiums. This is an additional service: parking, food, various products. Do not forget that the ticket program should bring funds to the organizers, after all, this is a social project. In all cities there will be a social quota for children from boarding schools, orphanages and sports schools, and veterans.

We initially refused Fan ID. This is not a cheap system, and it was meant for football fans. We have a family sport, cultural fans. We are waiting for guests from other countries, but it will not be in large volume. As regards the logistics of foreigners, we are now discussing the issue with the Foreign Ministry, with the Federation, in order to make a simplified system for obtaining visas.

The World Cup 2022 will be held from August 26 to September 11 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Yaroslavl, Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Krasnoyarsk.

