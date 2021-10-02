What is known about the new “Ice Age”

“Teleprogram” has already written that in the next season of the “Ice Age” show, Alina Zagitova and Alexei Yagudin (in the role of presenters) will most likely appear, as well as figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva.

A little later it became known that a number of young stars had joined the show, which was about to appear on the air.

Danya Milokhin

The main crash * TikToka, blogger and rapper, 19-year-old millionaire Danila Milokhin prepares to light the ice. The adult audience of Channel One is generally ready for this – the sentimental story of this guy, whom his parents left in the orphanage with his brother, was actively shown on TV. The boy works out every day.

“I skated for the first time in the second grade, I liked it,” said Danya. – I played hockey in the orphanage for three years, and this, of course, helped a lot in the Ice Age. Although figure skates are completely different. It took me about half a month to feel confident in the curly ones. “

Nikita Presnyakov

The grandson of Alla Borisovna Pugacheva recently admitted that he has not had a second of free time lately: he is rehearsing at the Provincial Theater, writing a new album for his group, editing videos to order, and polishing the skating rink every day, preparing for the Ice Age.

David Manukyan

Former boyfriend Olga Buzovoy participated in the show “Dancing with the Stars.” No wonder: Manukyan is a professional dancer in the past. Now he wanted to try his hand at the rink. But not destiny … David withdrew from participation in the very first issue due to injury. The organizers are now urgently looking for a replacement for Manukyan.

Daria Melnikova

This year, the actress admitted that not so long ago she broke up with the father of her sons, the eccentric Arthur Smolyaninov. And now it is free on all four sides. In the meantime, the artist has no filming, it’s time to compete in one of the most rated shows in the country.

Agata Mutsenietse

After a loud parting with Pavel Priluchny, the actress began to successfully capitalize on the role of a divorcee – she promoted Instagram to almost 2 million subscribers, started making money on advertising and launched her own youtube channel.

On Channel One, she has already appeared in the show “Voice. Children” as co-host of Dmitry Nagiyev, and now she will try herself as a participant in the program – on ice.

Fedor Fedotov

The leading actor in the New Year’s film “Silver Skates” is not yet very well known to a large audience. But the “Ice Age” will surely correct the situation. Like Dania Milokhin, the actor played hockey as a child – though on a more serious level, he was the captain of the St. Petersburg Smena.

Yes, and before filming “Silver Skates” underwent high-quality two-month training with several coaches. So it will be much easier for him in the Ice Age than for his rivals. By the way, in parallel, the actor is filming another ice project – the series “The Last Axel”.

Ivan Kolesnikov

The star of Moving Up and The Union of Salvation, the son of Sergei Kolesnikov from Fazenda, has grown to an ice show. By the way, on the air of the First there is the series “Russian hills” with his participation, three more projects are being prepared for release, and Ivan himself agreed to exhaust himself with training on the ice.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.