What kind of training and diet did Scarlett Johansson use for the role?

For the first time, Scarlett Johansson appeared on the screens in the role of Black Widow in 2010. The actress instantly captivated the audience with her masterful play and grace, and also surprised with a large number of tricks. However, the girl did not always look like a superhero. How to achieve such a quality transformation, we discuss with an expert.

Dmitry Vaschenko fitness trainer, nutritionist Scarlett’s job is to look good in the frame, so our goal is not stamina, but relief. I would pay more attention to strength training: 3 strength training and 1-2 cardio per week. This helps to leave her volume and at the same time draws the relief. As for nutrition: a balanced diet with certain biases in protein foods, fewer carbohydrates, more protein, fat and fiber.

Scarlett often admitted in interviews that she began training reluctantly and could not get used to constant stress. Recently released her solo album “Black Widow”, where the viewer again will not be able to doubt the talents of the actress. To match the Russian mercenary, the girl devoted time not only to cardio and strength training, but also to wrestling and Olympic weightlifting.

Discipline and training

The actress notes that there is no fitness secret – all her achievements are hard work, discipline, responsibility and effort. Scarlett never focused on her own form, it is much more important for her to bring her own abilities closer to those of Natasha Romanoff. Therefore, the girl devoted considerable time to cardio with jumps, where boxes of different lengths and heights acted as obstacles.

The main exercises in her program are: the 245-pound (approximately 111 kilograms) deadlift, a series of chin-ups, lunges and squats, and push-ups with a 45-pound (approximately 20 kilograms) plate on the back.

The actress also wanted to perform as many stunts without the help of a stuntman as she could. To do this, she intensively engaged in mixed martial arts, weightlifting and flexibility training.





Scarlett is sure that physical activity should only be under the supervision of a trainer. Despite this, the actress shared her superset with fans:

Personal training from the actress:

– pull-ups – 5-10 sets of one repetition;

Burpees – 5-10 sets of 2 reps

– lifting the EZ-bar for biceps on the Scott bench – 5-10 sets of five reps;

– Triceps extension down on the block – 5-10 sets of five reps;

Squats without weights – 5-10 sets of five reps.

Vegetarianism and the fight against Danish buns

The actress strongly opposes starving her body. For her, the key to success is a balanced diet. According to Scarlett, before the release of the film, she ate a plant-based diet – a lot of greens, berries, fruits and nuts. At the same time, she did not exclude eggs and dairy products from her diet. The actress also admitted that a few weeks before the start of filming, she used the technique of intermittent fasting.





Scarlett is half Danish, so giving up national baked goods was hard for her: when she came to Denmark, it was not easy to control her appetite. In addition, in one interview, the actress said that she does not like a plant-based diet – she cannot imagine life without buffalo wings.

Scarlett Johansson is still a fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this day. She skillfully combines strength and grace. It’s a pity, but the film “Black Widow” will be the last chance for viewers to see the actress in their favorite role.