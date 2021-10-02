What sacrifices do Western artists make for movie roles?

Oh, those stars! They go out, utter a couple of remarks – and for this they receive glory, honor, magazine covers, millions of fans and dollars. In fact, filming is a very complicated, exhausting and sometimes very dangerous process, requiring from the artists titanic efforts and risky experiments on themselves.

Reese Witherspoon

Who would have thought that the drama Wild (2014), not replete with stunts, fights and chases, would be for Reese not only a chance to win Oscars and Golden Globes, but also to plunge into a state of hypnosis? But that was exactly what happened – the other day the actress admitted that during the filming she had to do it.

For maximum persuasiveness, Reese had to work alone with the camera for almost a month – and without a single colleague. She literally recorded her own journey with a backpack over her shoulders, which caused the star to have panic attacks. To solve the problem, the producers sent Witherspoon to a hypnologist. And the specialist helped to cope with the uncontrollable excitement.

Brendan Fraser

Extreme weight gain or, conversely, weight loss is a classic Hollywood trick. And here’s a fresh example. The once handsome and star of the Mummy franchise, 52-year-old Brendan Fraser recently appeared in a frightening way: a fat and balding man with a literally ball-shaped head, whose cheeks lie almost on his shoulders.

This is how Brendan became for Darren Aronofsky’s painting “The Whale”, where he played the main role. His character left his family, put on weight up to 270 kilograms and suddenly lights up with a dream to improve relations with a grown-up daughter who does not want to see him. And in general, you can understand her – for sure the girl would prefer that dad was not a shapeless mascara, but a handsome man from “The Mummy”.

Rooney Mara

The role of Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) helped Rooney Mara make a name for herself: after being nominated for an Oscar, job offers literally rained down on the actress. But the role of a sociopathic hacker was not so easy for Mara – she was completely different before starting work.

The spectacular girl cut off her luxurious hair, dyed it black, completely shaved off her eyebrows, made a real piercing on her face and even pierced her nipples, refusing to use clips. At the same time, in order to look as nervous and taut as a string, Rooney exhausted herself with rigid diets – how not to reward her for such dedication with at least an Oscar nomination?

While working on the painting “My Left Foot” (1989), Daniel did not get out of the wheelchair, refusing to get out of the image of the paralyzed artist. The actor made the entire crew push his chair between takes and spoon-feed him during lunch. For the film, Day-Lewis received his first of three Oscars.

Preparing for filming in the film “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992), the actor spent six months in the desert to understand the life that his hero led. Daniel literally slept in the open and ate whatever he had to. In order to sincerely hate Leo DiCaprio, who played the enemy of his character in Gangs of New York, Day-Lewis constantly listened to rap, which he loathes. This allowed Daniel to start each scene with Leonardo with the maximum level of fury in his eyes.

See also: