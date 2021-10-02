who will be the new “face” of the Marvel universe

According to rumor portal Giant Freakin Robot, Marvel is close to making Brie Larson the unofficial leader of its cinematic universe. After Robert Downey Jr. left the franchise in 2019. and Chris Evans, who played the roles of Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, this position became vacant. Considering that Chris Hemsworth, the performer of the role of Thor, also plans to complete the film comics after the premiere of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” (premiere will take place in 2022), then there are practically no options. Brie Larson’s character, Captain Marvel, is the strongest of the Marvel superheroes. At least that’s what the head of the studio Kevin Feige said in an interview. In addition, Captain Marvel took part in the battle against Thanos (the movie “Avengers: Endgame”), in which the victory was won, among other things, thanks to her.

Separately, it is worth mentioning that Larson signed a contract for 7 films, and has appeared in only two so far. The next film – a solo for the character – will be released in 2022, however, in the original it was called “Marvels”, and not “Captain Marvel 2”. Officially, in connection with the renaming, the Marvel studio did not make any statements, however, sources close to the creators of one of the most profitable film series in history believe that it happened for a reason. They say that, according to all the same Feige, the character Brie Larson did not produce the reaction to the audience he expected. And now Marvel is trying to change the focus of the story, making Captain Marvel just one of several characters in the future film. True, this does not mean that the superheroine will simply be thrown out of history – in fact, the film “Captain Marvel” in the spring of 2019 set a kind of record: having earned $ 1.1 billion, it became the second debut solo film comic strip in the cinematic universe in terms of total world box office receipts. (the first in the ranking – “Black Panther” with fees of $ 1.3 billion).