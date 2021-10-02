who will become the goddaughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

“She wants her girl to be surrounded by strong female role models.”





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle











Most recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the second time. The couple had a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby was named after Queen Elizabeth II and Princess of Wales. Godfathers are already chosen for Lilibet – according to tradition, the heirs of the British royal family may have several of them. The Sun has published a list of people who are likely to take on this important role.

Potential candidates for the role of godparents for the little Duke and Duchess of Sesske are Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Serena Williams. It is worth noting that it was the TV presenter who supported the couple after their scandalous interview about life in the royal family. Tennis player Megan also has a warm relationship – the girls have been friends for 7 years. The athlete attended her wedding to Prince Harry. But the acquaintance of Beyoncé and Markle took place relatively recently – at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019. The singer then spoke warmly about the duchess.

According to an insider, Prince Harry and Meghan are confident that Oprah is the perfect candidate for the role of godmother. “Megan thinks Oprah will be a good godmother for her daughter. She wants her girl to be surrounded by strong female role models, and Oprah certainly fits the bill. She has been a real support for her and Harry since they moved to California and Meghan knows she can rely on her no matter what. “