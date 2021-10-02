“Who will throw the glove to Zenit? There are two contenders – Dynamo and Krasnodar. Kazakov about RPL – Football

Commentator Ilya Kazakov shared his opinion about the clubs that can compete with Zenit for the championship title.

“Perhaps the most important question of the last days is who will throw the glove to Zenit? Unless a miracle happens, then there are two contenders. Dynamo and Krasnodar.

After buying Cordoba and taking Krykhovyak from Loko, the bulls sharply added. And if in the beginning there was instability, now the puzzle begins to take shape. In terms of composition, according to the coach’s experience, in terms of budgetary opportunities, the club should be in the top three. And even if 7 points behind Zenit is a lot, Viktor Goncharenko’s team will play against the reigning champion at the end of April at home.

But Krasnodar is still in the shadows. They are discussing Dynamo more – and deservedly so. Despite the fact that the blue and white themselves have never mentioned the tasks for the season. They say, however, that inside with them decided – medals. But so far, no one is taking this out into the external environment. Why? For fear of jinxing what happens?

On Wednesday, at the base in Novogorsk, head coach Sandro Schwartz in his interview also avoided a direct answer. The German can be understood – the team is young, it must be protected from both compliments and pressure in the form of goals.

Moreover, Schwartz’s contract ends in May. There is a high probability that the contract will be extended, but until this happens, the binding to the tournament places can become a counter factor.

The question is different – is Dynamo able to impose on Zenit the fight for the title? Or Sergei Semak will bring us back during Oleg Romantsev’s time, when the gold could have been awarded to Spartak even before the start of the season.

Dynamo are well done. In terms of intensity, this is one of the best RPL teams on a par with Zenit. Schwartz is confident that tactical ideas work.

Dynamo lives enjoying themselves. The footballers and staff are happy to tell you how interesting it is for them to train and play.

But this is too little to “catch” Zenit. This could be done if there was nervousness in Semak’s team. But the current blue-white-blue differ from themselves of previous years in that they do not pour in and do not give slack.

We must be aware that in today’s realities it is possible to catch up with Zenit only before the winter break. There won’t be a chance in the spring. The team has ceased to be nervous, the coach has ceased to be nervous – the champion is now very good and balanced.

And if Dynamo’s legionary quota is several times weaker – with the exception of Shimansky, there is no foreigner who can be called a leader – then Zenit has a lot of foreigners, and they all play key roles.

This “Dynamo”, like its coach, has not yet fought for the title. Really when the air sparks with tension. Everything can end by November 7, when the blue and white will pass the distance “Spartak”, “Zenith” and “Krasnodar”. Or, on the contrary, everything is just beginning. I can’t believe it yet. The more interesting it is, ”wrote Kazakov.