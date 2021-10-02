why Ben Affleck looked at rings in a jewelry store

This week it was reported in the media that Ben Affleck was looking for wedding rings for Jennifer Lopez at Tiffany & Co.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

While shopping at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, he was joined by mom Chris and his children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

Page Six posted photos of Ben exploring the Rings department at Tiffany & Co. The pictures show the 49-year-old actor walking around with a pen and paper, apparently taking notes.

Ben Affleck with his family. Photo: legion-media Ben Affleck. Photo: legion-media

And now, an insider revealed that while fans love the idea of ​​Ben and Jennifer Lopez getting engaged, there was another reason for the actor to appear in the store.

A source told E! News that Ben and his children actually participated in the Item Hunt game at the mall: “They split into teams, one with his daughters and the other with Ben, Sam and his mom. They walked around the entire mall and entered different stores, crossing out each of the items they found. One of the stops was at Tiffany and they needed to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and mom, and they quickly found what they needed and left. Ben picked up a pen and crossed something off his list. It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy. “

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: @jlo)

Recall that Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004 after breaking off their engagement, sparked rumors of a reunion in May after a romantic getaway in Montana. Since then, the 52-year-old singer and the 49-year-old actor seem to be inseparable.