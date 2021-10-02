Why did the surrogate mother carry the child Amber Heard? Details!

“I’m just mom and dad.”





Legion-Media

Amber Heard











In the spring of this year, Amber Heard became a mother for the first time – the actress had a daughter, Paige. Unlike many stellar parents who hide their children from the public, the star is happy to show the baby to the subscribers. The other day she published an incredibly cute picture of her daughter.

“I’m just mom and dad. She’s the boss, ”the actress signed the shot. According to the insider, Amber always dreamed of experiencing the joy of motherhood, but for medical reasons she could not give birth on her own.

According to the publication Page Six, it is for this reason that the star turned to the services of a surrogate mother. The actress herself previously said that she decided to replenish her family four years ago. And even then she noted that the traditional way of giving birth to a child does not suit her.

“I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I understand how radical it is for us women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we get to the point where it becomes the norm not to want a ring for the sake of a crib. Part of me defends the fact that my personal life does not concern anyone. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to control private space, ”Hurd wrote earlier.