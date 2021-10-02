Why famous stars of show business open their own business

Celebrities strive for all-round development and improve their image around entrepreneurship… So, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company brought hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, turning world celebrities into serious players in the business market…

On the topic Make-up for a billion: the business success story of singer Rihanna

Why do celebrities start a business?

According to Sharon Marcus, a professor at Columbia University, the attempts of women from the show business to reinvest in themselves and their activities at the peak of their public career are often accompanied by a large public pressure…

In society, men begin to be respected more when they talk about older age and great experience. When a female celebrity gets old, they don’t want to hear about her, and she becomes less attractive to the audience.

– the professor insists.

Rihanna

Rihanna who took a break in her singing career after the release of the album “Anti” in 2016, she focused on the business in the field of beauty and fashion, which allowed her recently become a billionaire and the richest female musician in the world according to Forbes.

Now the lion’s share of Rihanna’s profits comes from her business activities, namely from three companies: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty, not from her music…

Rihanna is the first billionaire musician / Photo Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Formerly known only as “legally blonde” Reese Witherspoon today has own clothing line Draper James, named after her grandparents. In addition, the actress is the founder media business Hello Sunshine, which was recently sold to Disney co-owners.

The more famous women start their own business, the less people perceive them as a “face”, and understand that there are “serious brains” behind it all,

– convinced Sharon Marcus.

Reese Witherspoon is not only an actress, but also an entrepreneur / Photo from the Instagram page of Reese Witherspoon

Other entrepreneurial stars

Except Rihanna and Witherspoon, assert yourself not only as a “person”, but also as a person, tries a number of other celebrities. So, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé are also founders of their own affairs. outside showbiz…

Beyoncé founded sportswear line Ivy Park in 2016, and already in 2019 began to cooperate with Adidas, and will soon release its fourth collection…

Gwyneth Paltrow founded the wellness company Goop back in 2009, and then it was the first time that a representative of show business announced her entrepreneurial ambitions…

Read also Allergic reaction helped the British to earn more than $ 3 billion

More and more entertainment stars do not want to stay just “talented person“. They create their brands, develop their business and become successful not only as a singer, model or actress, but also as a competitive businesswoman…