“Why is Gubin dying?”: Miro felt sorry for the sick singer

The star of the 90s says that he already has one foot in the grave.

Lena Miro wrote a post about the star of the 90s Andrei Gubin. Usually a scandalous blogger makes fun of celebrities, but she regretted the singer, who suffers from pain.

“I am gradually dying, with one foot in the grave. But I am dying calmly, not scary. I just want to be quick. Do you know what you don’t like? Not that there was no happiness. And the fact that he will no longer be … “- said the singer in a recent interview with Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda (radiokp.ru).

According to Andrei himself, the cause of this serious condition was a disease that he has been suffering from since the age of 28 – left-sided prosopalgia. This is a neurological anomaly, due to which a person feels pain throughout his body and, according to the artist, “rots alive”.

“Why is Gubin dying? He looks like a good guy, says Miro. – He indignantly rejects all the speculations of supporters of another version of the disease (alcohol addiction – ed.). So, the matter is in the diagnosis, it has been decided. Worst of all, Andrei dies poor. “

The singer admitted that it is extremely difficult for him to make money. He is in such a state that it is even difficult for him to breathe.

“There were moments when I was already thinking of selling my apartment. I had nothing to live on, ”Gubin confessed.

Nevertheless, according to him, he is able to write songs, and he does it even better than before. Moreover, such compositions that would suit Rihanna.

“I hope Rihanna hears. Will call and say: “Halloween, Andrey!” What am I doing? And besides, it’s very easy to spoil life. Lose money, health. If, of course, you live without thinking ahead, ”writes Miro.

The blogger does not hide that she is very sorry for the singer. In her opinion, he could write songs and receive millions, but instead is forced to give interviews.

Earlier, the star of the 90s admitted that his neighbors made his life hell.