wild movies (one of them is lovely Nicolas Cage bullshit), for home watching online

Nicolas Cage as a janitor in the movie “Willie’s Wonderland”

A silent driver (Nicolas Cage) crashes in the middle of a provincial wilderness. Now his car is evacuated to the nearest workshop, and he himself penniless (cards in this city, as it seems, are not accepted) is forced to go to Willy’s Wonderland – a local children’s institution, where he will have to work off debt for repairs by cleaning. He soon realizes that the animatronic beasts that flaunt in the center of the hall are not as harmless as they seem: as soon as the hero turns away, they will immediately try to kill him. Now the stern, silent macho has another problem, because he will need not only to run a marafet in Willy’s Wonderland, but also to get rid of the distraught mechanical animals.

According to the description, all this resembles any modern film with Nicolas Cage: a kind of cheap trash that hooks with a strange concept and exploits the ever-screaming and grimacing Hollywood actor. The only difference is that, unlike some “Bestial Fury” (also a film with Coppola’s nephew), “Willy’s Wonderland” is extremely self-ironic. Writer J.O. Parson, who developed the story from a local joke (“what if the hero is a janitor who just wants to do his job, and he gets rid of monsters without much difficulty?” strange.

So, for example, in the middle of action scenes (moreover, at the moment when animatronics attack a girl), Cage’s hero leaves to play pinball and drink soda, because he has a rest every hour. His hero is a mystery in itself. Without a name, without a voice, without a past – and therefore doubly eccentric. He is so focused on cleaning that at one point this obsession becomes comical. “Willie’s Wonderland”, of course, can be criticized for non-event or not very necessary side characters, but at least this film with Cage understands how to competently exploit the image of the downed pilot in Hollywood.