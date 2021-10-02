https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211002/uill-smit-priznalsya-v-zhelanii-sozdat-sobstvennyy-garem-259963897.html
Will Smith admitted to wanting to create his own harem
Will Smith admitted to wanting to create his own harem
The actor said that he did not mind creating his own harem with twenty women and traveling the world
The actor said he doesn’t mind creating his own harem with twenty women and traveling the world
“I don’t know where I got this idea, maybe it’s been with me since my teens, but the very idea of traveling with 20 women whom I would love and take care of seemed great to me,” said the 55-year-old actor.
It is curious that, according to Smith, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, as well as American ballerina Misty Copeland, would certainly have been included in his potential harem. Moreover, the artist says that he was even ready to offer it to them, although later he realized that this was not the main thing for him in life.
Will Smith, he admitted, even talked about his imaginary harem with his coach as a psychological task. As the movie star notes, the elaboration of this concept helped him get rid of the “emotional baggage” that he held in himself.
Will Smith is a father of many children. In the spring of 2021, his daughter Willow came out as a polyamor. The 20-year-old actress and singer said that she is in a relationship in which partners give each other the opportunity to have romantic ties on the side.
