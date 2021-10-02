https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211002/uill-smit-priznalsya-v-zhelanii-sozdat-sobstvennyy-garem-259963897.html

Will Smith admitted to wanting to create his own harem

Will Smith admitted to wanting to create his own harem

The actor said that he did not mind creating his own harem with twenty women and traveling the world 10/02/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-02T15: 05 + 0400

2021-10-02T15: 05 + 0400

2021-10-02T15: 05 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

Will Smith

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/23614/20/236142065_0-0:2233:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_f239decbd83a24d58da918708821c1f6.jpg

TBILISI, October 2 – Sputnik. Famous Hollywood film actor Will Smith spoke about his desire to create his own harem, consisting of famous artists. He admitted this in an interview with GQ magazine. Curiously, according to Smith, the Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, as well as the American ballerina Misty Copeland, would certainly have been included in his potential harem. Moreover, the artist says that he was even ready to offer them this, although he later realized that this was not the main thing for him in life. Will Smith, according to him, even talked about his imaginary harem with his coach as a psychological task. As the movie star notes, the elaboration of this concept helped him get rid of the “emotional baggage” that he kept in himself. Will Smith is a father of many children. In the spring of 2021, his daughter Willow came out as a polyamor. The 20-year-old actress and singer said that she is in a relationship in which partners give each other the opportunity to have romantic ties on the side. See also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/23614/20/236142065_14 0:2201:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_abb4e317a024d369e77ede238bf00cdb.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

will smith, foreign stars