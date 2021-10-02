Will Smith lit his belly in the photo and was showered with recipes from Garik Kharlamov’s fans

Followers, including Hollywood stars, inundated Will with likes and enthusiastic comments Photo: Evgeniya GUSEVA

It’s no secret that the brilliant physical shape of the actors for filming is just the result of extreme training courses. Cubes and other biceps that we see on the screen grow from assault training methods, diet and pharmacological support. As soon as the project ends, the stars (just about all except Dwayne Johnson, who has been swinging all his life) return to their usual form. Only usually no one, except relatives and the paparazzi, sees this.

The film “Ali” starring Will Smith was released in 2001

But this time something amazing happened. One of the apologists for the athletic figure on the big screen, Will Smith, who showed stunning form in Ali, Hancock and other films, did not hesitate to post a selfie in which he looks like he is pregnant.

It is clear that the actor stuck out his stomach on purpose, but even without exaggeration, it is clear that Smith has not been to the gym for a long time: not a trace of hypertrophied deltoids, hefty arms and a developed chest remained. In the photo there is a 52-year-old “dad after barbecue”: with a beer belly, folds on the sides and a drooping chest.

In the photo – 52-year-old “dad after kebabs”. Photo: instagram.com/willsmith

The actor’s courage can only be envied. In an age when it is customary to Photoshop every photo, eat celery and stay in fitness centers, Smith showed an example of graceful naturalness. And subscribers, including Hollywood stars, appreciated the challenge – and filled Will with likes and enthusiastic comments.

Will Smith showed amazing form on the screen. Photo: Freeze Frame Video

Garik Kharlamov, the fast food ambassador in Russia, could not stand aside either. The comedian, who is not shy of completeness, who himself happily jokes about his own weight, urged subscribers to support his colleague from the United States – and the Russian people responded with joy.

Not shy of completeness, the comedian urged subscribers to support his colleague from the United States. Photo: instagram.com/garikkharlamov

At the request of Kharlamov, recipes for chicken, aspic, pancakes with milk, barbecue, salted mushrooms and other delicious dishes were poured into Smith’s instagram. All Russia wants Will to be happy, not chopped off by testosterone and bubbling veins.

By the way, another famous Hollywood health worker Mark Wahlberg joined the flash mob. The star “Strelka” and “The Departed” showed how he gained 13 kilos in three weeks.