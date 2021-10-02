Wolverine could appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Just a hint of unconfirmed speculation about the MCU is enough to see the rumor spread like wildfire across the Internet. Recently this affected the film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness…

Insider Grace Randolph announced that in the sequel, Wanda Maximoff will fight characters from the universes of Fox and Sony. Later, Daniel Richtman hinted at an epic battle with a mysterious enemy that would potentially surprise fans.

Many have suggested that it is about Jean Gray, but now it turned out that this is another member of the X-Men. Insider ViewerAnon revealed that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine may have appeared in a cameo. The Scarlet Witch would destroy the character in battle. However, the actor turned down the role.

And since talking we’re, last year I hinted that LOGAN might be not be Hugh Jackman’s last performance as Wolverine. That’s because they wanted him for DOCTOR STRANGE 2 to fight Wanda (and get his ass decimated). Apparently it didn’t end up happening. – VA (@ViewerAnon) August 26, 2021

We’ve heard about a dozen times that Logan will be making a cameo appearance, so it’s possible Marvel Studios was planning such a cameo. But it looks like the actor has no intention of returning to the character.

The premiere of the film comic strip is scheduled for March 24, 2022.