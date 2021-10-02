worst Premier League pressure this season

The Athletic reporters named the worst football player of the current season in the English Premier League in terms of the degree of pressure on the defenders. According to analysts, Cristiano Ronaldo, the star striker of “Manchester United”, became the worst in this indicator – 2.7 attempts of pressing per match.

The leader of the rating is Crystal Palace forward Wilfrid Zaha, who makes about 20 pressing attempts per game. Neil Mope from Brighton has a similar performance. Also in the top three was Liverpool winger Diogo Jota – 19.8.

This ranking includes players who have played more than 270 minutes on the Premier League this season.