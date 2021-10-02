Zagitova again hinted at the end of her career

The Olympic champion admitted that she has many plans after the end of her career.

Figure skater Alina Zagitova on Instagram made a statement indirectly hinting at the end of her sports career.

“I want to share something very important with you! When you have been doing professional sports all your life, exercising from morning until late at night, there is almost no time left for something else. And when you achieve the highest award, such as Olympic gold, there comes a moment when you realize how much more interesting things there are in the world and you want to try everything! “ Alina Zagitova

As noted by Alina Zagitova, it is an honor for her to lead the “Ice Age” together with Alexei Yagudin. As the skater said, the show is able to bring together professional skaters and adored stars of show business.

“We must think not only for him, but also for ourselves”: Zagitova got confused during an interview with MedvedevaAs a result, one of the questions had to be reshomed.

Let us recall that Alina Zagitova has not been at the start of official competitions for almost two years. At the same time, she has not yet said that she is going to end her professional career.

