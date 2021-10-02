“Zenit has plenty of matches, every player is important to us. Karavaev worked individually, Azmun is gaining condition, ”reports Sergei Semak – Football

The head coach of Zenit Sergei Semak before the match of the 10th round of the Russian championship with Sochi spoke about the condition of some players.

– How are Ozdoev and Karavaev being restored?

– Karavaev has already worked on the field individually. The day after tomorrow there will be a control examination. Based on its results, it will be possible to say when he will begin classes in the general group.

– How easy or difficult will it be for Karavaev and Lovren to return to the main team, taking into account how Chistyakov and Sutromin play?

– Let’s see. These are our main players. The faster they get to the best condition, the better for our team. There are plenty of games, each player is important and necessary for us.

– How big is Azmun’s appearance in the starting lineup?

– And Serdar is gaining condition. Before the game against Wings, when he first came on as a substitute, Azmun trained very little. Then there were three more days before Malmo, now a few more days. Let’s decide how much and how much he is ready to play today.

– Today Mikhail Kerzhakov was not in training. What about him?

– He’s all right, he is absent for family reasons. I hope he will be with us tomorrow.

– Barrios has been called up for the Colombian national team, but his last game during this session was on October 14th. It turns out that he will not have time to return to the Russian championship game against Arsenal, which is scheduled for October 16?

– Last time he did not have time to return to the championship game. Now the situation is partly repeating itself. We hope that this time he will arrive one day before the game and prepare. Whether or not he plays, we’ll see. But what will be in the location of the club is for sure, – said Semak.