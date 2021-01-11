3 tips from Jennifer Lopez

Let’s take an example from our favorite celebrity, who seems to have solved the secret of eternal youth and shared it with InStyle.com.

Tip # 1













“My personal secret of beautiful skin is hidden in the rule of five Ss: sleep, sunscreen, by the way, Alex takes it away from me all the time (Jay Lo’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. – Approx. ed.), serum, supplements, and a healthy, sensible lifestyle called sana in Spanish. When these five components are in harmony, then I look simply luxurious. ”

Tip # 2

“It is very important to take care of yourself, your mind and spirit through meditation, and about your body through regular exercise. Every few years, I change my fitness habits, observing how my body perceives and reacts to them, which is also constantly changing. Sometimes I focus on running outdoors or cycling, and sometimes I opt for an ellipse or workout in the gym. I can dance eight hours a day. Simply put, I am always on the move – and this is probably the main guarantee of health and longevity. ”

Tip # 3

“I just love taking a hot bath, adding essential oils, salt, flowers and other beneficial skin products to the water. And in parallel with this, I apply a moisturizing mask to my face. In the evenings, half an hour in a hot tub, but a prerequisite is not to let anyone in, to be alone with you, and I feel like a new person. ”

