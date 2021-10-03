5 images of stars that ruined underwear. Photo

Often, pretty underwear gives more confidence than a dress worn over it. However, some celebrities take this rule too literally and draw attention to themselves with bright bras and panties that stand out from the image.

And stellar stylists sometimes fall into a mess, betting on a bright accent and not taking into account the size of the outfit. OBOZREVATEL decided to recall the loudest lingerie failures of world famous celebrities.

1. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is famous for her style of dressing in an unusual and stylish way. But even her looks can become a complete fashion failure due to just one wrong bra. So, on one of the red carpet, the singer appeared in a translucent dress, through which black lingerie was clearly visible. At the same time, her dress did not imply the presence of underwear at all.

2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Today Rosie is one of the most stylish supermodels of our time. But, like many catwalk beauties, she began her journey with failures. For example, in 2010, the young model appeared at a public event in London, wearing a red long dress with a transparent top from Saint Laurent. Instead of a beautiful and charming neckline, she showed the whole world a black bra.

3. Gillian Anderson

At one of the Academy Awards parties, The X-Files star Gillian Anderson wore a black, slinky dress with an open back. The image would be sophisticated if not for the vulgar looking thong. The panties stood out so much that they riveted all the attention of the media, and Gillian became the main “fashionista” of the party.

4. Selena Gomez

American singer Selena Gomez has been embarrassed more than once because of her underwear. Even during the beginning of her career, she was so preoccupied with being overweight that even under the shortest mini she wore corrective underwear.

Having already recovered, Selena began to wear more closed and decent outfits, but she never learned to choose the right underwear. So, the paparazzi photographed her in a transparent pink sweater and black contrasting underwear.

5. Kristen Stewart

From the pictures of the paparazzi, it has long been clear that Kristen Stewart is not very concerned about her appearance. If she can afford to go barefoot on the red carpet, then it’s not surprising if the actress goes out to people in stretched sweaters, worn T-shirts and old sweatpants.

One of the most shocking images of her was on a walk in Los Angeles. Then the photographers found Kristen in very short shorts, from under which the Calvin Klein panties were visible twice the size of the shorts themselves.

