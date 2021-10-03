6 new Rihanna looks worth repeating

Barbados singer continues to conquer the fashion world with her everyday looks

Rihanna

Rihanna took a long break from her musical career – the last time the girl released songs was already in 2016. And now, after she made fans anxiously await her return, the star teases with rumors about the imminent release of new music and even a video.













While there was a lull in the musical field, Rihanna devoted all her time to working on a fashion brand (which, however, did not survive the quarantine and closed), as well as her own line of cosmetics Fenty Beauty. Fashion has always been a great passion of celebrities, and her bold and eccentric style – in life and on the red carpet – could not leave anyone indifferent.

Recently, the Barbados singer began to flicker in front of photographers more often, each time showing more interesting, eclectic and stylish looks. Taking inspiration from Rihanna’s casual outfits and trying to replicate them.

Bomber and mini skirt

Return of the trend to bombers we owe Hedi Slimane: this piece of clothing has taken center stage in spring-summer collection Celine … Rihanna appreciated this trend and has already complemented the images with a bomber several times. The star’s most recent release is a great example of how to put together a non-trivial bomber look. The singer opts for a loose-fitting velvet model, which she mixes with a knitted bra top and a miniskirt from the London brand Maximilian. Lace-up sandals and a micro bag round off the look.

Givenchy bomber, 48,597 rubles, luisaviaroma.com, top and skirt Tom Ford, 329,000 rubles, tsum.ru, Manu Atelier bag, 15,853 rubles, Alexandre Vauthier sandals, 89,400 rubles

Tie-dye coat and jeans looks

Rihanna

We have already talked about how boiled denim is back in trend, and even made a selection of the most relevant tie-dye print trousers … Rihanna did not remain indifferent to this trend either: the singer combines a bright white and green pair with a white crop top and a vintage Dior coat with fur trim. If you still deny the total return of the noughties trends, check it out again: Riri opted for low-rise trousers and added a white belt with a large buckle to them.

Saks Potts coat, 95824 rubles, sakspotts.com, Maje top, Pinko belt, Versace jeans, 44,072 rubles, Guess mules

Bandana and wide leg jeans

Rihanna

Only Rihanna can competently combine several trends in one outfit: here you have a puffy bomber jacket, elongated jeans with turn-ups, and a motley scarf on your head.

Sacai bomber jacket, 121,746 rubles, net-a-porter.com, Versace Jeans Couture T-shirt, 25,600 rubles, tsum.ru, Sandro jeans, 21,900 rubles, Pollini shoes, Radical Chic scarf, 13,100 rubles, radicalchic.ru

Crochet dress and square toe sandals

The star decided to share with subscribers the news of the release of a new product Fenty Beauty: she was photographed in a fashionable knitted dress , and the photo immediately flew across the Internet. The discussion, however, was not the moisturizer that Rihanna wrote about, but the image of a celebrity. Knitted dresses are one of the key trends this summer, and we shared sit with you a whole selection of stylish models …

Rihanna, on the other hand, supported the independent Barbados designer Shanice Taylor, whose dress almost instantly went sold out after the publication of the celebrity. Complemented Riri’s laconic summer bow square toe sandals , as well as large bracelets and rings.

Staud dress, 19,740 rubles, matchesfashion.com, Valentino bag, 230,500 rubles, tsum.ru, Jil Sander bracelet, 25,200 rubles, Valentino Garavani bracelet, 43,950 rubles, tsum.ru, Bottega Veneta sandals, 66250 rubles

Printed Shirt and Flared Pants looks

Rihanna

Rihanna has recently appeared in front of photographers in vintage clothes from top brands. Found a celebrity and an archival ’70s style Gucci shirt she wears with flared pants and high heels.

Nanushka shirt, 28,089 rubles, JW Anderson jeans, 20,300 rubles, Jacquemus glasses, 28,577 rubles, jacquemus.com, Maje bag, Amina Muaddi shoes, 93,276 rubles

Hawaiian shirt and denim mini looks

Rihanna

And the most summer onion, perfect for a hot day. Rihanna combines Hawaiian shirt from the men’s collection Celine with a short denim skirt worn over boxers. The outfit is crowned with white mules with heels and glasses in plastic frames with a checkerboard print.