A new trailer for the movie “Jungle Cruise” with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson has appeared on the network

The network has a new trailer for the adventure movie “Jungle Cruise”, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Scala Johnson. The video was published on the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.

The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service Disney + on July 30. It tells the story of the British traveler Lily Houghton, who will try to find the legendary healing tree in the upper Amazon with the help of Captain Frank Wolff.