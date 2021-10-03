A new trailer for the movie “Jungle Cruise” with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson has appeared on the network

The network has a new trailer for the adventure movie “Jungle Cruise”, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Scala Johnson. The video was published on the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.
The film will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service Disney + on July 30. It tells the story of the British traveler Lily Houghton, who will try to find the legendary healing tree in the upper Amazon with the help of Captain Frank Wolff.
Countless dangers await the duo, including supernatural forces lurking deep in the rainforest. Lily and Frank will have to overcome a difficult path in order to find the miraculous tree and save it, and with it the whole world.
The film was inspired by a Disneyland theme park ride. The film was directed by Jaume Collette-Serra (Air Marshal, Passenger). The film was produced by Davis Entertainment, Seven Bucks Productions and Flynn Picture Co.
In addition to Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The project was written by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green.