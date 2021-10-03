A respected MotoGP re-paver blasted Austin’s hopeless asphalt theory

While the Americas GP continues on schedule, most MotoGP pilots are looking forward to Sunday’s race with explicit or implicit reluctance. The infamous “motocross” Circuit of the Americas has reaped a new crop of criticism that casts doubt on the track’s very existence in the MotoGP universe.

According to the Aprilia pilot Aleisha EspargaroAt Friday’s Safety Commission, 95% of pilots were in favor of a boycott of the Circuit of the Americas, if next year the track is not re-laid the asphalt between Turn 2 and Turn 10, from which the longest straight MotoGP begins.

A. Espargaro: Everyone scolds the track, except for a couple of potholes lovers

Poleist Francesco Bagnaya On Saturday, he noticed that the track safety problem was much worse than Silverstone, when a poorly re-laid ring forced the entire race day to be canceled after not very heavy rain.

Banyaya: There is a risk of falling at any moment

According to the leader of the championship Fabio Quartararo, COTA has “outrageous” safety problems, as bouncing bikes hover in the air and literally wrestle out of hand.

Quartararo: Sounds like a motocross track, a joke!

Knowing about these problems after exactly the same complaints of the past years, the owners of the American ring have tweaked something. Before the 2020 season (that year, GP of the Americas was struck out against the backdrop of the coronavirus) turn 1, turn 9, rear straight and several sections near the end of the circle were replaced with new asphalt.

However, pilots remember that in 2019, when MotoGP came to Austin for the last time, the coverage was more acceptable. Why did the partial update bring the track to the brink of leaving MotoGP?

For years, it was believed that the unfortunate location of COTA was to blame – under the asphalt there is a layer of clay just in an area rich in groundwater. The constant movement of clay leads to a phenomenon unique to MotoGP – asphalt potholes are of “natural” origin and appear in different areas every year, rather than appearing after auto racing with their powerful downforce.

The situation was aggravated after heavy rain in 2015, when part of the drainage pipes under the asphalt broke, and there was an “underground flood”. As a result, the clay layer seems to have gotten wet for years to come.

Silverstone was updated by a wrong method?

Does this mean that COTA is doomed to eternally wandering pits and a dubious reputation as the most motocross ring on the planet among asphalt? Architect Jarno Zafelli brushed aside such an assumption in an interview with Motorsport.

The founder of Dromo Circuit Design has distinguished himself on many occasions in MotoGP as a savior of troubled tracks. In addition to overseeing the re-laying of Silverstone in 2019, which eliminated all misunderstandings of the 2018 work (carried out by the “civilian” company Aggregate Industries), Zafelli was involved in the renovation of Misano, Mugello, Sepang, as well as the construction of the Argentine Termas de Rio Ondo.

Taking a scientific approach to the construction of a racetrack, no creeping soil will spoil the asphalt as it does now at COTA, Zafelli argues:

I cannot comment on the actual movement [покрытие COTA], but we must remember that Silverstone in the past was also considered bumpy, and someone thought it was because of the clay under the track. And we proved that this was wrong, it was a delusion, because when we laid on concrete slabs, they were 1942. We found a very good contractor and we got the job done right. And now it’s not bumpy, it’s still a landmark. That is, to do better is possible.

In addition to MotoGP, consultancy Zafelli is also known in Formula 1 for such fresh projects as the renewal of the Dutch track Zandvoort to return to the Dutch GP calendar, and the ongoing partial redesign of the track in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

It is Dromo’s track experience that allows the company to compellingly rise above contractors like Aggregate IndustrieS, the UK highway pavers who were all but in vain attracted to the Silverstone renovation.

Track owners, if they want to maintain the credibility of world championships like MotoGP, should look for “racing” specialists to renovate the asphalt, who will correctly define the parameters of work for road workers.

In the case of the GP of the Americas, it seems that the “Silverstone case” is being repeated – not taking into account the specificity of the ring leads to a repetition of the curvature of the asphalt after any number of re-paving. Neither the clay nor the presence of soil species under the ring should be an excuse:

I’m just guessing: if you have a problem with the subsoil, there will be no problems after the end, they will appear over time. If you have a problem right after the end, it means that you put it like this, it couldn’t be easier.

Espeleta: Asphalt is not the exact science people think

Open for the 2012 racing season, the track consists of 3 types of asphalt of varying grip. One of the most noticeable “seams” was already visible on Friday on the wet SP-1 on the rise to turn 1. This is one of those sections that were updated in the 2020 offseason.

As a result of partial re-paving, COTA has been transformed into a patchwork quilt, which in itself expands the range of asphalt shit in addition to difficult terrain. A high-quality complete re-paving of asphalt could solve the problem, and it seems that on the eve of 2022 such an outcome is very likely due to the ultimatum of Dorna, which threatens to leave Austin without MotoGP.

Creeping grounds are not that scary, Jarno stresses. This is proved by the monitoring of Silverstone, which, for some reason, has stopped moving since 2019, despite the specifics of the clay underneath:

Absolutely, at Silverstone we did just that. That is, here is the proof for you, and you can see it now. We monitor Silverstone every six months, and we do full track scans with local contractors. In fact, we are monitoring every six months at Silverstone, and nothing is moving. If something moves millimeters, we go to the front and try to figure out with the help of the Silverstones how to immediately hold it, because we see the differences. But the bumps that we saw in Austin are not millimeter, they are centimeter.

According to Motorsport, the Texas ring, although it lives off typical track activities like racing, driving schools and track days, is by no means poor and could have long ago directed the cash flow onto the tarmac. However, of the estimated nearly $ 100 million that has been pumped into COTA over the years, obviously not much has come to coverage.

The days when MotoGP came to the US 2-3 times a year for tracks like Indianapolis, Laguna Seca and Austin itself are long gone. And unless the Circuit of the Americas is renewed by 2022, the US Motorcycle Grand Prix will have no home.

Of course, the track is also tied to Formula 1, but this championship can put forward the same requirements, Motorsport mentions. With the move to thin 18-inch wheels in 2022, it could turn out to be more bouncy cars and hate bumpy tracks just like they do in MotoGP.