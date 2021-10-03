about Krylov’s words: I did not give any guarantees that Chinakhov would stay

– I do not know about divorced – not divorced … We, frankly, had an agreement that Krylov would help. And so it was – Krylov did everything possible, like Hartley, so that Yegor played and showed his best abilities. But there were no agreements that because of this I would be guaranteed to sign it. Then I didn’t have any conversations. Further, all powers were with the general manager. He made proposals that did not suit us. We were just talking, I did not give any guarantees on my part that we would stay. Maybe the general manager did not correctly convey the information to Krylov, but this is no longer my problem. We have announced in all the media that we will make a decision after the last day. And so it was. Therefore, to say that I said one thing to the whole country, and told him another … I have no questions for Krylov on my part. Krylov and Hartley put their hand to what Yegor now has, helped him. Therefore, I have only words of gratitude towards the leader and head coach. Krylov has assistants who must resolve these issues. If someone, somewhere, overlooked something, then I have no questions for the president of the club. If agent Babayev does not exist for them, then I cannot say anything here. This is their choice, their decision. But today I am talking with the general manager. We talk about the players and I don’t see any problems with Avangard Omsk. I think that they should be happy if a player has left their system and now feels harmoniously in the NHL. God forbid to play. I think this will only be a big plus. All youngsters will see leaders deliver on their promises and help them progress. Therefore, on the contrary, I think that if Chinakhov plays it will be a big plus for the Omsk Avangard system.

– But you promised to extend the contract or not? – How could I promise and say something else in the press? I never do that. If I promised to renew the contract, I would renew it. Everyone in the KHL knows that if I make a promise, I keep it. I couldn’t make a promise without a player’s decision. How can I promise to do something for the player? This is impossible, he signs the contract with his own hand, and I do not sign it with my own hand. We can promise with Yegor, but we didn’t have that. We have announced when the decision will be made. Our last conversation with the general manager for Egor was in February. After that, there was no more talk. This is all a little strange. I think that Krylov is simply being misled, – said Babayev.