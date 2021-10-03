Actress Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother for the first time

https://ria.ru/20210909/lourens-1749312773.html

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child, according to People. The child’s father will be art gallery director Cook Maroney. RIA Novosti, 09.09.2021

MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child, according to People. The child’s father will be art gallery director Cook Maroney. The couple were first spotted together in June 2018, and they got married the following year. The wedding was attended by about 150 guests, including celebrities Adele, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone. Earlier in an interview, the actress noted that it was an honor for her to marry Cook. Jennifer Lawrence is known for her roles in the projects “X-Men” and “The Hunger Games” … She was recently voted one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

2021

