Actress Saoirse Ronan spoke about the bed scene with Kate Winslet, details, latest news

Titanic star Kate Winslet made an unusual surprise for her colleague Saoirse Ronan. The latter is still under the impression.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan co-starred in the film “Ammonite,” directed by Francis Lee. The actresses played female scientists who were romantically involved.

During the filming of the picture, Ronan turned 25 years old. Saoirse’s birthday had to be celebrated on the site. Winslet decided to support her colleague by giving her a surprise.

Kate handed Saoirse a festively decorated box, the contents of which surprised everyone. She was wearing the clothes of the star of the movie “Titanic”. Winslet also persuaded the director to appoint a bed scene for the actress’s birthday.

“It was the best gift I could have dreamed of,” Ronan said in a fresh interview.

Saoirse said that for the first time in her career, she worked in a sex scene “so intensely and tightly” that day. The artist felt very comfortable with Kate. Ronan noted that she could have done anything with Winslet. Saoirse Ronan added that due to the idea of ​​the Titanic star, they were allowed to drink some Prosecco before filming.

Let’s remind, the film “Ammonite” tells about two ladies-scientists. The action of the picture develops in 1840. Paleontologist Mary Anning meets a young woman, Charlotte, who has come to rest at sea. Feelings arise between the heroines. The film “Ammonite” is based on real events.

