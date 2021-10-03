Adamov’s grandfather: Arsen is the first Chechen in the Russian national team. Great joy for the whole republic

Haydar Alkhanov, former vice-president of Akhmat and grandfather of the Ural defender Arsen Adamova, commented on the news about the call of his grandson to the Russian national team.

“I was very happy to call my grandson to the national team. This news came as a surprise to me, since he was only on the extended list. After the game “Ufa” – “Ural” I called my grandson and asked if he was going home. To which he replied: “No, I am flying to Moscow. They called me to the national team. ” I answered him: “What are you, bastard, are you silent, if there is such news!” He is the first Chechen to make the national team. This is a great joy for our entire republic.

I hope Arsen will help the national team. He has a very strong and strong character. Despite his age, he calmly and adequately refers to such things. I think his challenge is connected not only with a series of injuries of the national team players. He just showed himself. And the coaching staff watched more than one game with his participation.

Arsen is a versatile player, and this is a huge advantage not only for Ural, but also for the national team. The coaching staff understands that a footballer can play in three positions. In addition, Arsen is only 21 years old – he is a promising player and a future replacement for the departed Fernandez. On my own behalf, I express my deep gratitude to the coaching staff of the Russian national team, the leadership of the Ural and the Ramzan Academy, – Sport24 quotes Alkhanov.