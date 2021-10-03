Admiral – Torpedo. Forecast and bet for 2.03 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Admiral will host Torpedo. The game will take place at the Fetisov-Arena on October 2. The meeting starts at 10:00 Moscow time. “Admiral” – “Torpedo”: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Admiral”

The team representing Vladivostok has only 6 points, which it managed to snatch in 11 matches. In the Eastern Conference standings, she was stuck in last place.

The series of defeats at the start of the season reached six fights. In them “Admiral” lost to Spartak (1: 4), Avangard (3: 4 B), SKA (2: 9), Severstal (2: 3 OT), Metallurg Mg (3: 4 OT) and Dynamo »Moscow (3: 5).

The first and so far the only victory of the wards Alexander Andrievsky issued on September 17 at home, defeating Severstal (4: 1).

After a convincing match against the guests from Cherepovets, Admiral lost points in meetings with Magnitka (0: 5), Ak Bars (1: 2 B), Neftekhimik (0: 4) and Kunlun (1: 3).

“Torpedo”

The Nizhny Novgorod team played 12 matches in the regular season and earned the same number of points – 12. It is eighth in the Western Conference standings.

At the start of the season “Torpedo” has issued three wins in five meetings. In the aforementioned fights, “Avtozavodtsy” slammed “Ak Bars” (3: 1), “Sochi” (2: 1) and SKA (3: 2).

After a good game with the guys from St. Petersburg David Nemirovsky waiting for a segment of four defeats. His team lost to Dinamo Riga (1: 2), Jokerit (4: 5 B), Loko (3: 4) and again to Jokerit (2: 4).

Torpedo shattered a series of their own failures with victories over difficult rivals – Dynamo Moscow (4: 2) and Traktor (5: 2). In the last meeting, Nizhny Novgorod did not cope with Amur (3: 4 OT).

Forecast and rate

On the victory of “Admiral” bookmakers offer to bet for 3.20, the draw is valued at 4.20, and the victory of “Torpedo” – in 2.03…

The Nizhny Novgorod club has noticeably passed. If the team continues to get lost, then it will give the eighth position in the West to its competitors.