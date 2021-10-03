Ak Bars coach explained how Salavat has changed since last season

Ak Bars coach Pavel Zubov spoke about the KHL regular championship match against Salavat Yulaev.

– How has Salavat changed this season?

– After our series in the playoffs, the coaches and the management of the Ufa team said in an interview that they want to stabilize the squad in order to evenly distribute the load on all links. At the start of the season, this could be traced, only with Siberia the legionnaires spent more than 22 minutes on the ice. But there it was necessary to pull out the match. We watched this meeting – Siberia played very selflessly. Apparently it left its mark. And so what they declared is traceable. We see how the team started, who is gaining points – there is no such thing that everything hangs on one five. Salavat has become more even, hence such a result at the start of the season. With all the nuances and changes, we are preparing for this game: you can expect a threat from at least three fives. The team is pressing well, has a good majority, an active minority. There will be a good game that the audience is waiting for. Experts and the media say that the Green Derby is the highlight of the season. Both teams will confirm this on the ice tonight.

– Don’t you need to set anyone up for the Green Derby? Or do you have to explain to those who participate for the first time?

– The coaching staff, the old-timers of the team and the “electricity” that will be in the locker room will play a role in preparing the newcomers for their first “Green Derby”.

– Both teams concede less than two goals per game, but in such matches such statistics go by the wayside?

– Defense is the foundation, you need to build on it, of course, it should not be a panacea. We play for the fans, and they love a good combination game. You need to play in the attacking zone, not sit and kick. But the foundation is the foundation, no one starts building a house from the roof. Fast transitions from defense to attack, getting out of pressure – everything should be clear and harmonious today. This is the only way to defeat this team, – the club’s official website reports the words of Zubov.