Ak Bars – Salavat Yulaev. Forecast and bet for 2.08 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Ak Bars will be hosted by Salavat Yulaev. The game will take place at Tatneft-Arena on October 3. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. Ak Bars – Salavat Yulaev: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“AK Bars”

Kazan scored 18 points in 13 games. They are now on the fourth line in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

At the start of the season “AK Bars” overtook a three-legged streak of defeats, after which the Greens managed to beat Vityaz (2: 1 OT) and Dynamo Minsk merged (2: 5).

The game with the Belarusians was followed by a segment without losses, during which the guys Dmitry Kvartalnov defeated Sochi (3: 2 B, 1: 0), Vityaz (2: 1), Admiral (2: 1 B) and Spartak (3: 1).

After a series of home matches, Ak Bars went to Helsinki, where Jokeritu merged (3: 4 OT). And in the last match, the “cats” slammed CSKA (2: 1).

“Salavat Yulaev”

The team from Ufa has 20 points, which it won from rivals in 12 meetings. The club is second in the Eastern Conference standings.

From the start of the season “Salavat Yulaev” won seven victories in a row. And only on the 21st of last month the Ufa team suffered their first defeat of the season.

Lost the team Tomi Lams Severstal away (1: 2). After the match with “steel”, “Salavat Yulaev” organized three more victories.

The team from Ufa defeated SKA (4: 2), Lokomotiv (3: 2 OT) and Avtomobilist (3: 2). The second defeat in the regular season came to Yulaev’s treasury in the recent confrontation with Siberia (1: 3).

Forecast and rate

The victory of “Ak Bars” is estimated at 2.24, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of “Salavat Yulaev” – 2.76…

Two strong opponents of the East will meet each other after different results from previous matches. Ak Bars will receive guests amid the victory over CSKA, and Yulaev will arrive in Kazan with a desire to forget the unsuccessful game with Siberia.