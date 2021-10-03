Akhmat coach Yaya Toure offered services to Barcelona

Assistant to the head coach of Akhmat Grozny Andrey Talalaev Yaya Toure offered services to the Spanish Barcelona, ​​for which he had played earlier.

– The time I spent at Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club decided to confide in me when I was still a young player not yet established in the top leagues. I will always be grateful to the club for what they did for me. Now is a difficult time for the club, but I believe in Barcelona’s strength. I will always be available for the club, if they need me, at any time, as my heart is forever with the club, people and fans! – Toure wrote on Twitter.

Toure has been working as a coach of Akhmat since June 2021, his contract with the club is valid until the end of this season.

The 38-year-old Ivorian played for Barcelona from 2007 to 2010.

On Saturday, Barcelona lost to Atlético (0: 2) in the match of the eighth round of the Spanish championship. The Catalan team is on the ninth line of the standings with 12 points. Also, Ronald Koeman’s players lost two starting matches in the group stage of the Champions League without scoring a single goal.